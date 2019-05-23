Gov. Tom Wolf declares today “1-4-3 Day” to spread kindness and honor Mister Rogers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- The 143rd day of the year now has a new meaning behind it, Governor Tom Wolf declares it as "1-4-3 Day" in Pennsylvania to honor Mister Rogers.

It's a day where we can honor one of our own Mister Rogers, who exemplified kindness not only in his neighborhood but with everyone. Governor Tom Wolf is encouraging everyone to spread some kindness today and make a positive impact in your neighborhood.

First Lady Frances will be reading "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" to preschoolers and kindergartners at Alexander D. Goode Elementary school on Thursday, to celebrate 1-4-3 day.

You might be asking yourself, why 1-4-3?

Well, Fred Rogers considered the number 1-4-3 to be a very special number. He once said-- "It takes one letter to say I, and four letters to say love, and three letters to say you." Giving you one hundred and forty-three.

State agencies will also be participating in activities to spread some love on Thursday, holding an employee appreciation day collecting money for the Fred Rogers Center, and volunteering in Central PA.

The commonwealth will be tracking everyones good deeds, with a "Kindness Tracker" -- so when you do something nice for someone, you can share it!

Mister Rogers once said, Imagine what our real neighborhoods would be like if each of us offered, as a matter of course, just one kind word to another person.