Memorial Day 2019: Here’s a list of community ceremonies and parades across Central PA

Townships, cities and boroughs across Central Pennsylvania will mark Memorial Day with parades and ceremonies all weekend.

Here’s a list of some of the upcoming events held in counties in the FOX43 coverage area. Most of the events will be held Monday. Those that are held on Saturday or Sunday will be in bold.

Adams County

Boiling Springs Memorial Day Parade, Ceremony and Picnic

The parade, hosted by the Boiling Springs VFW Post 8851, will be held Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m. It ends at the Veterans Memorial Clock Tower at Children’s Lake, where a memorial service featuring Col. Edyie Rob (USA, ret.) as the guest speaker. A free picnic will be held in the Boiling Springs Tavern parking lot.

Inclement weather location: Boiling Springs High School auditorium, 4 Forge Road.

Enola Memorial Day Service

The event, hosted by American Legion Post 751, will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Legion building on 295 West Shady Lane. The guest speaker is Cpl. Destinie Morrow, PA National Guard.

One Hundred Nights of Taps Opening Ceremony

The event to honor those who have served our nation, now in its third year, runs from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Every night at 7 p.m. at the Soldiers’ Monument in the Gettysburg National Cemetery, the famous 24-note call will be sounded by buglers from 15 states. The buglers range from professional players to veterans, teachers, students, reenactors, and others who assist in the Taps ceremony at military funerals.

The public is invited for an expanded opening ceremony on Memorial Day, at 6:45 p.m. The program will include remarks from Wendy Allen, Vice President of the Lincoln Fellowship of Pennsylvania, Jari Villanueva, Musical Director and Coordinator of One Hundred Nights of Taps, and special guest speaker Christopher Gwinn, the Supervisory Park Ranger for the division of Interpretation and Education at Gettysburg National Military Park.

The event will also feature patriotic songs from the Maryland Military Band and a reading of the Gettysburg Address from Gettysburg Middle School student Cameron Mitchell. The sounding of taps will close the program, which is free.

Gettysburg Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

The 152nd Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania will be held on Monday, starting at 2 p.m. The Memorial Day parade and ceremony in Gettysburg is one of the oldest continuing ceremonies in the country.

The parade will begin at Lefever Street and head northeast to Middle Street. The route will then turn west on East Middle Street and south on Baltimore Street to the Soldiers’ National Cemetery.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will take place at 3 p.m. at the Rostrum in the Soldiers’ National Cemetery. The Keynote Speaker will be Major General (Ret) Gale S. Pollock, Army.

Cumberland County

Hampden Township Memorial Day Service

Hampden Township Veterans Recognition Committee will host a memorial service Saturday at 11 a.m. at Hampden Township Veterans Park, 4345 Marketplace Way.

World War II will be the main focus this year. Music will be provided by the Cumberland Valley High School Brass and taps will be sounded by Staff Sergeant John Powlison, a member of the U.S. Army Band Pershing’s Own. The event will be hosted by R.J. Harris. Veterans are invited to wear their uniforms or service ribbons.

In the event of inclement weather, the service will be located in the community room of the Hampden Township Volunteer Fire company No. 1, 1200 Good Hope Road.

Mechanicsburg Memorial Day Ceremony

The 14th Annual Silver Spring Veterans Advisory Committee will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Willow Mill Park, 80 Will Mill Park Road, Mechanicsburg. The guest speaker is Commander Stephen Gray, USN. Gray is currently studying at the U.S. Army War College, where he is completing a M.A. program in Strategic Studies, concentrating in cyberspace. His speech is entitled “The Korean War: The Duty to Remember.”

Assisting this year’s ceremony is the Capital Area Marine Corps league Young Marines and the Cumberland Valley High School Junior ROTC screaming eagles battalion.

Upper Allen Township Memorial Day Service

The Vietnam Veterans of Mechanicsburg will hold a memorial service at 2 p.m. in the Lincoln Colored Cemetery (aka Historic Lincoln Cemetery and Upper Allen Freed Slave Cemetery), off Winding Hill Road and York Street.

The service will be held rain or shine.

Carlisle Memorial Day Parade and Services

The Joint Veterans Council of Carlisle will hold the annual parade Monday at 9 a.m., with services following at 9:30 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Courtyard, South Hanover Street. The guest speaker is Amber N. Endrusick, director of Cumberland County Veterans Affairs.

In the event of inclement weather, no parade will be held, and memorial ceremonies will be held in the Old Courthouse.

Camp Hill Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony

Sponsored by American Legion Post No. 43, the parade will step off Monday at 9:30 a.m. from 19th and Market streets and continue to the fire hall, 2198 Walnut St. A ceremony will follow at 11 a.m. at the Camp Hill Cemetery (behind the fire hall). The guest speaker is Michael W. Kichman, LTC (USA retired).

Inclement weather location: Inside Camp Hill Borough Building, 2145 Walnut St.

Monroe Township Memorial Day Celebration: 10 a.m. May 27

The 45-minute ceremony will be held Monday at 10 a.m. in Mount Zion Cemetery, at the intersection of Route 74 and 174, outside Boiling Springs.

The guest speaker will be Eric Hornberger, Chief Operations Specialist, Surface Warfare Specialist, U.S. Navy (retired). During his career, Hornberger served in the North Atlantic on the USS Cole, and finished his career as Chief of Naval Operations in Washington, D.C. He will speak on the topic “Gone, but not Forgotten.”

Assisting with the event will be the Cumberland Valley JROTC Color Guard, Boy Scout Troop 333, Girl Scout Troop 12083, bagpiper Bill Gable, Sharon Nelson, and master of ceremonies Bill Castle.

Attendees should bring their own seating.

Inclement weather location: Monroe Township Building, 1220 Boiling Springs Road.

Info: Suzanne Sunday, slsunday@embarqmail.com or 717-249-6060.

Newville Memorial Day Parade and Service

Hosted by the Joint Veterans Council of Newville, the parade will begin Monday at 1 p.m., and will be followed by services at the Veterans Memorial Fountain, West Street and Big Spring Avenue. The guest speaker is Timothy Moul, OTC (USA retired).

Inclement weather: no parade, with service held in American Legion Failor Wagner Post 421, 27 Shepherd Road.

Silver Spring Township Memorial Day Ceremony

Held by the Veterans Memorial Committee at 11 a.m. at Willow Mill Park, 80 Willow Mill Park Road, there will be a guest speaker.

Dauphin County

East Hanover Township Memorial Service and Ride: May 25

The Vietnam Vets Motorcycle Club “C” Chapter and Ridge Runners Chapter 58, A.B.A.T.E. of PA, are holding a ride to visit the graves of soldiers at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Saturday, May 25.

Groups may leave from their own locations to meet the ride at 11 a.m. at Fort Hunter Park, 5300 N. Front St., Susquehanna Township, or meet at 10 a.m. at Giant Food Store, 14 Newport Plaza, Newport.

This ride will be followed by a memorial service at noon at the Pennsylvania Monument in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

For more information, contact Mike Gehr at (717) 275-6969.

Swatara Township

A memorial service will be held Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Midland Cemetery, 206 Kelker St., Swatara Township, Brigadier General Schwartz will be the keynote speaker, and Captain William of the US. Navy will be doing the unveiling of the marker for Andrew Askin who was lost at sea in 1918. The now-defunct African-American Post 479 in Steelton was named in Askin’s honor.

Linglestown American Legion 21-Gun Salutes

Linglestown American Legion Robert H. Hoke Post 272 is 100 years old this year. And for almost every year during that span, the Honor Guard of the Legion has visited the cemeteries of Lower Paxton Township and West Hanover Township on Memorial Day to perform a 21-gun salute and play Taps to honor the veterans buried there. Local residents are invited to show up at the allotted times to honor the fallen veterans.

The Honor Guard begins at 7 a.m., and does not finish until the Linglestown Memorial Day Parade begins at 1 p.m. on Route 39 (Linglestown Road) in Linglestown.

The order and location of Honor Guard appearances is as follows:

7 a.m.: American Legion Post 272 flag pole, 505 N. Mountain Road

7:05 a.m.: Methodist Church, Old Post Home, north of the square

7:16 a.m.: Church of God Cemetery, 5901 Linglestown Road

7:30 a.m.: St. Thomas Church Cemetery, 6490 Linglestown Road

7:42 a.m.: Mt. Laurel Church Cemetery, Piketown (top)

7:51 a.m.: Piketown Cemetery, 1524 Piketown Road

8:03 a.m.: Miller Cemetery, Rt. 443, 2900 Fishing Creek Valley

8:15 a.m.: Strows Cemetery, Rt. 443, Fishing Creek Valley

8:35 a.m.: Willow Grove, 801 N. Mountain Road

9:30 a.m.: Resurrection West Hanover (north side)

9:45 a.m.: Blue Ridge Cemetery, 6401 Old Jonestown Road (by the flag pole)

10:05 a.m.: Revolutionary War Cemetery, Rutherford Road/Page Road

10:15 a.m.: Woodlawn Cemetery, Londonderry Road

10:32 a.m.: New Shoops, 4600 Locust Lane

11 a.m.: Old Shoops, Rt. 22 & Colonial Road

Robert H. Hoke gravesite (Arlington Ave. side)

11:15 a.m.: Charlton United Methodist Church Cemetery, 701 Colonial Road

11:40 a.m.: Manor at Oak Ridge Memorial Cemetery, Linglestown Road by the Giant store

Vietnam Memorial, Koons Park northwest

Hummelstown Memorial Day Services and Parade

Several memorial services will be held on Monday:

8:30 a.m. at the cemetery behind Zion Lutheran Church, 100 W. Main St.

at the cemetery behind Zion Lutheran Church, 100 W. Main St. 8:45 a.m. at the Stoverdale United Methodist Church cemetery, 1760 Wood Road.

at the Stoverdale United Methodist Church cemetery, 1760 Wood Road. 9 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church cemetery, 850 Hill Church Road.

at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church cemetery, 850 Hill Church Road. The parade begins at 10 a.m., and the borough’s ceremony will be held at the Hummelstown cemetery, 186 S. Railroad St.

The public is invited to stop by the square from 9:30-10 a.m., before the parade, and make a card of thanks and support for our troops abroad.

Franklin County

Shippensburg Memorial Day Services and Parade

Held by the Joint Veterans Council of Shippensburg, several different services and a parade will be held in Shippensburg on Monday.

10 a.m. at Locust Grove Cemetery, North Queen Street

11 a.m. at Spring Hill Cemetery, 114 N. Morris St.

Noon, a flag raising ceremony begins in Veterans Memorial Park, 100 Park Place.

1:15 p.m., the Navy and Marine memorial service will be held at Branch Bridge, King Street.

The parade steps off at 2 p.m. from the corner of King and Prince streets.

Inclement weather: each unit returns to the post involved for fellowship and refreshments.

Info: Tim Wright, Veterans Council president, at 717-532-6584.

Lancaster County

Bainbridge Memorial Day Service and Parade (Conoy Township)

American Legion Post 197 will host a memorial service Monday at 8 a.m. at the Falmouth United Methodist Church Cemetery, 180 Famouth Road. A parade will follow at 9 a.m., stepping off from the Bainbridge Elementary School at 416 N. Second St. A community picnic will be held at the Bainbridge Fire Company at 34 N. Second St. after the parade.

Churchtown Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

The 153 annual Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday at 7 p.m. in Churchtown. Prior to the parade, food will be served starting at 4 p.m. at the Caernarvon Fire Hall, followed by a concert featuring the New Holland Band and the Elanco Elementary Band at 6:15 p.m.

Columbia Borough Memorial Day Service and Parade

The Borough of Columbia will hold a memorial service Monday at 1 p.m. The ceremony will be held at Locust Street Park, Locust and Fifth streets. A parade will follow at 2:30 p.m.

Denver Borough Memorial Day Parade

The parade will be held Monday, starting at 9 a.m. at the Denver Fire Company on North Fourth and Locust Streets. The procession will end at the Denver Memorial Park at 801 Main St., followed by a memorial service featuring guest speaker James Anderson, a former U.S. Marine and Vietnam veteran.

Elizabethtown Borough Memorial Day Parade and Service

The parade will step off Monday at 10 a.m. at the American Legion Post 329 parking lot at 240 N. Hanover St. The parade ends at the Elizabethtown Municipal Park, where veterans listed on the borough’s memorial wall will be recognized. Col. Stacy Holman from the Army War College in Carlisle will be the featured speaker.

Lancaster

On Sunday at 1 p.m., the Vietnam Veterans of America and Associates Chapter 1008 will hold a wreath-laying ceremony at the Greenwood Cemetery on 719 Highland Avenue. The service will be followed by a rendition of Taps and a 21-gun salute.

Several Memorial Day services and observations are scheduled for Lancaster City on Monday, including:

A 9 a.m. ceremony hosted by the VFW Post 1690 at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Penn Square

A 10 a.m. ceremony, also hosted by VFW Post 1690, at the Riverview Cemetery Veterans Memorial at 1100 S. Duke Street. Both services will feature a rendition of Taps, followed by a 21-gun salute

At 1 p.m., Red Rose Blue Star Moms will host a program at the Lancaster Cemetery on 205 E. Lemon Street. Featured speaker will be James McMahon, director of the Landis Valley Museum. After the program, attendees can lay a rose on the stones of the 1,037 veterans in the cemetery.

On Thursday, May 30, Camp 19 of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War will hold a Memorial Day ceremony at 6:30 p.m. in the Grand Army of the Republic section of Lancaster Cemetery at 205 E. Lemon St. The speaker will be James McMahon, director at Landis Valley Museum.

Lititz Borough Memorial Day Events

Memorial Day weekend in Lititz begins with a concert by the Lancaster Symphony Orchestra Saturday from 7-10 p.m. at the Lititz Springs Park on N. Broad St. The show will feature patriotic songs and a selection of popular music. In the event of rain, the concert will be moved to the auditorium at Warwick High School, 301 W. Orange St.

On Monday, the following events will be held:

at 10:45 a.m., the Memorial Day Parade, hosted by the American Legion, will step off from West Lincoln Avenue and North Broad Street. After a parade, a ceremony will be held at the Moravian Cemetery.

Lititz Remembers, a military history encampment, will be set up Monday from noon to 4 p.m. at Lititz Springs Park

Manheim Borough Memorial Day Parade

The Manheim VFW Post 5956 will host a parade, beginning Monday at 10 a.m. The parade will step off from Veterans Memorial Park, proceed to Market Square, and return to the park, where a short memorial ceremony will be held. In case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to the pavilion behind the Manheim Community Pool on 504 Adele Ave.

Marietta Borough Memorial Day Parade

The annual Memorial Day Parade will be held Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The parade begins at Donegal Intermediate School on 1177 River Road and will end at the Marietta Cemetery, where a memorial ceremony will be held.

Maytown Borough Memorial Day Parade

Monday at 3 p.m., veterans’ graves will be decorated at the Maytown Reformed Cemetery on East Elizabeth and Taylor streets.

The parade steps off at 4 p.m.

Mount Joy Borough Memorial Day Ceremony and Parade

The American Legion Post 185 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5752 will jointly host a ceremony Saturday at 10 a.m. at Memorial Park, 101 Marietta Ave.

At 2 p.m., the parade will step off at West Main and Angle streets and will travel to East Main and South Barbara streets.

Lebanon County

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Memorial Day Ceremony

The ceremony will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Pennsylvania Veterans Memorial in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery on Indiantown Gap Road. Attendees should bring lawn chairs. Parking is available on the lot of the Community Club on the Fort Indiantown Gap Military Reservation (the Post) and the Memorial Council will provide free shuttle-bus transportation for patrons attending the ceremony. There is limited handicapped parking on the parking lot adjacent to the Pennsylvania Memorial, with a golf cart shuttle.

Info: 717-865-5254.

Lebanon Memorial Day Parade

Sponsored by Lebanon Veterans’ Advisory Council, the parade steps off Monday at 9:30 a.m. from Eighth and Cumberland streets, proceeds east on Cumberland Street to Fourth Street; north on Fourth to Lehman Street; west on Lehman to Monument Park.

A memorial ceremony will follow the parade at approximately 11 a.m. in the park.

Info: lebanonmdparade@comcast.net .

York County

Etters Memorial Day Parade and Commemoration: 10 a.m. May 27

Etters VFW Post 537 James A. Danner Post will hold a parade, commemoration program and grave site memorial Monday beginning at 10 a.m.. The one-mile parade steps off from the Senior Center, 850 Whisler Road, Etters.

The commemoration program begins at 11 a.m. in Paddletown St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Christian Education Center, 355 Church Road, Etters. State Representative Dawn Keefer will host the event, with guest speaker CH (COL) Douglas Etter, chief communications officer for Lebanon VA Medical Center and chaplain to the Joint Force Headquarters Chaplain for the Pennsylvania Army National Guard. Students, athletes and JROTC members from West Shore School District will participate, as will local Cub Scouts.

Following the program at 11:45 p.m., the VFW and Auxiliary will share a brief memorial ceremony at the adjacent Paddletown Cemetery, honoring those who have given their lives for our freedom.

Info: www.pspumc.com/memorialday.php

Wrightsville Memorial Day Parade

The American Legion Post 469 hosts the 99th annual Memorial Day parade, beginning at 1 p.m. Bands, floats. Storm Chasers and many more participants are expected to attend. After the conclusion of the parade, a memorial ceremony will be held at Fairview Cemetery, featuring the National Anthem preformed by Landon Mac. Senator Kristen Phillips Hill will also give a speech.

Memorial Day Observance at York Fairgrounds

White Rose Chapter 1032 of Vietnam Veterans of America will be hosting a Memorial Day observance ceremony in memory of all the fallen from all conflicts, Monday at 9 a.m. at the Vietnam War Monument at the York Fairgrounds, 334 Carlisle Ave. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend.

York City Memorial Day Ceremony

The City of York will host a ceremony at the Soldiers and Sailors Monument in Penn Park Monday at 11 a.m. This year’s event will be held at Penn Park to dedicate the flagpole next to William Penn High School in honor of local veteran Calvin C. Rice, Jr.

Rice attended William Penn High School, enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1964, rose to the rank of staff sergeant and died of wounds received June 15, 1969, in Tậy Ninh, Vietnam. He was awarded the Silver Star posthumously for gallantry in action.

Also honored posthumously will be Marine Sgt. Benjamin Hines, Dallastown Class of 2006; and Staff Sgt. Christopher Slutman, whose parents reside in York County. Hines, Slutman and Cpl. Robert Hendricks of New York made the ultimate sacrifice on April 8, 2019, when they died in Afghanistan.

York County Director of Veterans Affairs Terry Gendron will serve as master of ceremonies. Speakers include York County President Commissioner Susan Byrnes, York City Mayor Michael Helfrich, state Rep. Carol Hill-Evans, state Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill and local veteran Harold Redding, this year’s recipient of the George H. Eyler award for life long meritorious service to veterans and the community.

Parking will be available at St. Patrick Church and William Penn High School. All York City street parking is free on Memorial Day.