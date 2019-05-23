Narvon man facing charges after hit-and-run DUI crash in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Narvon man is facing charges after a hit-and-run DUI crash.

Travis Aungst, 36, is facing DUI and traffic charges via a summons for his role in the incident.

On May 22 around 7:40 p.m., police responded to a hit-and-run crash in the 100 block of Martindale Road in Ephrata Township.

Witnesses told police that they saw a white truck strike a utility pole and mailbox before fleeing the scene.

According to witnesses, the driver, later identified as Aungst, stopped the truck about a mile away in a church parking lot.

Upon arrival, police found Aungst walking away from the disabled truck, through a cemetery.

An investigation found that Aungst’s truck was severely damaged in the crash, but he was able to drive it to a parking lot where he was attempting to flee on foot.

Aungst was taken into custody, and a test of his BAC showed that it was .175%, over double the legal limit.

He was released, and will now face charges.

