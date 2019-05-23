× ‘Oh My it’s good:’ Henry Winkler, ‘The Fonz’ from Happy Days, give shout out to Shady Maple Smorgasbord

Henry Winkler, who we all know as Arthur Fonzarelli from the TV series Happy Days, gave a shout out Thursday to Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl Township.

“The Fonz” took to Twitter Thursday afternoon with his “food tip:”

FOOD TIP: East Earl PA .. The Shady Maple (all you can eat )

Oh My it’s good — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) May 23, 2019

Winkler, who also made appearances in Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and The Waterboy, to name a few, was in the area attending the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Dinner, which took place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Santander Arena.