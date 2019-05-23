‘Oh My it’s good:’ Henry Winkler, ‘The Fonz’ from Happy Days, give shout out to Shady Maple Smorgasbord

HENRY WINKLER

Henry Winkler, who we all know as Arthur Fonzarelli from the TV series Happy Days, gave a shout out Thursday to Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl Township.

“The Fonz” took to Twitter Thursday afternoon with his “food tip:”

Winkler, who also made appearances in Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and The Waterboy, to name a few, was in the area attending the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Dinner, which took place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Santander Arena.

