JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! - "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs every weeknight at 11:35 p.m. EDT and features a diverse lineup of guests that include celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band. The guests for Wednesday, March 21 included Charlie Day ("Pacific Rim Uprising"), Henry Winkler ("Barry"), and musical guest Sabrina Carpenter Ft. Jonas Blue. (Randy Holmes/ABC via Getty Images)
HENRY WINKLER
‘Oh My it’s good:’ Henry Winkler, ‘The Fonz’ from Happy Days, give shout out to Shady Maple Smorgasbord
Henry Winkler, who we all know as Arthur Fonzarelli from the TV series Happy Days, gave a shout out Thursday to Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl Township.
“The Fonz” took to Twitter Thursday afternoon with his “food tip:”
FOOD TIP: East Earl PA .. The Shady Maple (all you can eat ) Oh My it’s good
Winkler, who also made appearances in Arrested Development, Parks and Recreation, and The Waterboy, to name a few, was in the area attending the Greater Reading Chamber Alliance Dinner, which took place between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. at the Santander Arena.