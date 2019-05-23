× Palmyra and Hershey capture district lacrosse titles

DAUPHIN COUNTY – Landis Field is the site for a pair of District III boys lacrosse championship games on Thursday. One of the results is thick with drama, the other a no-brainer as Palmyra and Hershey secure district titles.

In the 3A Championship, Palmyra edges the defending PIAA champions from Manheim Township 9-8. The Cougars survived a tight battle with the Blue Streaks to spark their celebration. In the 2A final, Hershey starts fast and never looks back in an easy 18-6 victory over Lancaster Country Day.

Here is the coverage of both games on FOX43 News: