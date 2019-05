× Part of Washington Avenue in Ephrata closed as police serve warrant, dispatch says

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A part of Washington Avenue in Ephrata is closed as police serve a warrant, according to dispatch.

Dispatch says police have been in the area since 11:51 a.m., adding that residents who needed to be moved or asked to stay put were told to do so.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.