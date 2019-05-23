× PennDOT enhances 511PA for Memorial Day travel planning

CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA– With many Pennsylvanians expected to travel this Memorial Day weekend, PennDOT is encouraging motorists to use the “Historic Holiday Traffic” page at http://www.511PA.com to plan their holiday travel.

The public can use the historic holiday information to see how traffic speeds on the Friday before and on Memorial Day in 2017 and 2018 compare to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help determine the best times to travel during the holiday.

“511PA is a valuable tool to empower the public in making travel decisions,” said PennDOT Secretary Leslie S. Richards. “By combining historical holiday travel data with on-the-road traffic information, motorists can more easily plan optimal drive times this holiday weekend.”

PennDOT will also remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible through the holiday period. Motorists can see active construction projects at http://www.511PA.com.

The public can use 511PA to check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.