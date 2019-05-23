Police: 28-year-old man in custody following hours-long standoff in Ephrata

Posted 2:41 PM, May 23, 2019, by , Updated at 06:48PM, May 23, 2019

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A barricade situation between a robbery suspect and authorities that resulted in the closure of two roads for approximately five hours ended peacefully Thursday evening, according to police.

Police say a 28-year-old man is in custody.

The situation started late Thursday morning when police attempted to serve a warrant on a robbery suspect. As a result of the warrant, the man barricaded himself inside a home in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. Police were in contact with the suspect during the standoff and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the scene.

People inside neighboring homes were instructed to shelter in place. Washington Avenue and East Locust Street were closed during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

This story has been updated from its previous version.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.