Police: 28-year-old man in custody following hours-long standoff in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A barricade situation between a robbery suspect and authorities that resulted in the closure of two roads for approximately five hours ended peacefully Thursday evening, according to police.

Police say a 28-year-old man is in custody.

The situation started late Thursday morning when police attempted to serve a warrant on a robbery suspect. As a result of the warrant, the man barricaded himself inside a home in the 100 block of Washington Avenue. Police were in contact with the suspect during the standoff and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the scene.

People inside neighboring homes were instructed to shelter in place. Washington Avenue and East Locust Street were closed during the incident.

No injuries were reported.

