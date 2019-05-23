Police: 28-year-old man in custody following hours-long stand-off in Ephrata

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. -- A barricade situation between a robbery suspect and authorities that resulted in the closure of two roads for approximately five hours ended peacefully Thursday evening, according to police.

Police say Trevor McNeil, 28, is in custody.

The situation started late Thursday morning when police attempted to serve McNeil a warrant for an alleged robbery.

Police say McNeil forcefully robbed his mother, 59, of her car Tuesday night, leaving her with a fractured arm.

Police say McNeil did not respond to their warrant announcement and barricaded himself inside a home in the 100 block of Washington Avenue.

Police were in contact with the McNeil during the standoff and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the scene.

After nearly six hours, Lt. Christopher McKim with the Ephrata Police Department said SERT Team tactics helped end the stand-off peacefully and McNeil was taken into custody.

“We were concerned about weapons being in the home and that was one of the reasons for such a careful response. We don’t want anyone to get hurt. If we can bring people to justice with peace, without being injured, that’s absolutely our goal,” said Lt. McKim.

People on Washington Avenue and Grant Street were either evacuated or told to shelter in place while police were on-scene.

Dan Good, who lives on Grant Street directly behind the home involved, said the incident was developing as he returned home from work.

“Next thing I know, we have officers everywhere…it got chaotic…I actually went to walk out back to give them water. I was sneaking out, which was probably stupid, but I held them out and they pointed to my house like “Get in there” I was like okay!” said Good.

Police say McNeil is now facing a robbery and two counts of theft charges.

Lancaster County investigators say this isn't the first stand-off situation that has involved McNeil.

A similar situation occurred in Ephrata Township back in June 2017 stemming from an outstanding burglary warrant.

