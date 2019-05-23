× Police identified the 49-year-old woman found dead after apartment fire in Derry Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Update: Police have identified the 49-year-old woman who was found dead after an apartment fire in Derry Township Thursday morning.

The woman has been identified as Charlotte Chaplin, of Hershey.

An off-duty firefighter, who was working nearby, and two responding police officers were first to arrive at the scene in the 500 block of West Chocolate Avenue — crews were dispatched around 6:46 a.m. Police say the three individuals attempted to make entry into the residence but were forced to retreat due to heavy smoke conditions. They were transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment of smoke inhalation and subsequently released, police add.

Police say Chaplin was found after firefighters gained access further into the residence and extinguished the fire.

The Red Cross is assisting an adult and child who were displaced as a result of the fire, which is being investigated by Derry Township Police, the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal.

No further information in regards to the fire was released.

