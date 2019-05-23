× Police searching for man accused of assault in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– State Police are searching for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman and fled before police arrival.

Daniel Pizlo, 31, is facing simple assault charges for his role in the incident.

On May 18, police responded to the 800 block of Chestnut Street in Delta for a reported assault.

Police found that Pizlo had allegedly struck a victim in the face before fleeing into the woods behind a residence.

The victim suffered a minor facial bruise.

Police are investigating the incident, and ask anyone with information to call State Police at 717-428-1011.