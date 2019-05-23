× Purely Elizabeth recalls Grain-Free Granola products due to possible foreign matter

Purely Elizabeth is issuing a voluntary recall on several of its Grain-Free Granola products due to a possible foreign matter contamination.

The recall affects Purely Elizabeth’s Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola, Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola, or its Pumpkin Spice & Ashwangandha Grain-Free Superfood Granola. The recall was issued when Purely Elizabeth learned that cashews provided by its supplier in the spring may have contained foreign objects. The company said it has taken corrective action and replaced its cashew supplier with a new one.

Anyone who has purchased one of the affected products is advised not to consume the contents and to contact Purely Elizabeth at support@purelyelizabeth.com or at (717) 242-7525 ext. 106 for a free replacement product.

The affected products are listed below.