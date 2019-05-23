× Rutter’s makes $100,000 donation to new UPMC Memorial Hospital in York

YORK — Rutter’s convenience store has donated $100,000 to the new UPMC Memorial Hospital in York, which is slated to open in August 2019, the company announced Thursday.

As a family organization, Rutter’s is committed to becoming part of each community they serve, the company said in a press release, adding that its goal is to exceed a million dollars in charitable donations for 2019.

“We are excited to see growth and such positive improvements within our communities, and we are very proud to be able to donate to the new hospital,” stated Scott Hartman, Rutter’s President and CEO.