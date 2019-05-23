× Senior class put Carlisle High School up for sale on Craigslist

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — For the majority of the day Thursday, Carlisle High School was up for sale.

The Class of 2019, which is set to graduate next week, listed the high school on Craigslist (it has since been flagged for removal).

“To help eliminate the Carlisle Area School District’s ~$3,000,000 budget deficit in the 2018-2019 school year, we have decided to sell the high school,” the post said.

The senior class added that all faculty and staff were included in the sale expect for Mr. Spears.

The listing issued features, such as: congested hallways, a beautiful mountain view, cool hall monitors, a brand new gym for some reason, and good spicy chicken sandwiches at lunch.