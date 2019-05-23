SERT unit on scene of incident that has closed down roadways in Ephrata

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is on the scene of an incident in Ephrata, according to Brett Hambright, a spokesperson for the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Washington Avenue and East Locust Street are both closed as a result of the incident, which dispatch said was a warrant service. Dispatch added that police have been in the area since 11:51 a.m.

According to dispatch, residents who needed to be moved or asked to stay put were told to do so.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This story has been updated from its previous version.