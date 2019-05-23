× Sheetz announces plans to sell CBD products at more than 140 stores across Pennsylvania

Sheetz convenience stores are getting into the CBD business.

The company announed Thursday that it is launching an extensive line of Cannabidiol (CBD) products in more than 140 stores across Pennsylvania. The stores will offer both isolate and full-spectrum products like topical rubs and patches, tinctures, vape pens, oral pouches, capsules, pet products, and more.

“We are excited to be the first convenience store to offer a broad selection of premium CBD products at this magnitude,” said Ryan Sheetz, AVP of Brand at Sheetz. “This is the next evolution for Sheetz in ensuring we are meeting the needs of our customers, giving them what they want, when they want it, 24/7/365.”

All CBD-infused products will be kept behind the counter, and stores will have a 100 percent proof-of-age policy requiring customers to be 18 years of age or older to purchase the products, the company says. This policy will be strictly enforced. Employees will ask for proper identification, a valid driver’s license, passport or military identification card from any customers wanting to purchase CBD.

For a full list of participating locations, click here.