Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Thursday afternoon with a return to warm and muggy conditions

WARMER, SEVERE WEATHER THREAT: Conditions turn warmer and more humid for Thursday, and an approaching storm system brings the threat for severe weather. The morning is mainly quiet, but a few showers are possible early, perhaps a thunderstorm. Readings are in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Some sunshine breaking through the clouds helps warm us fast through the morning and into the early afternoon. These temperatures are in the 80s, and it’s also back to the muggy feel throughout Central PA. This helps set us up for strong to severe thunderstorms. There’s an elevated risk for these strong to severe thunderstorms. The primary threats are damaging winds, flooding and hail, but there’s even a small tornado threat. Conditions quiet later during the day and into the night. Lows dip into the upper 50s to middle 60s. Friday turns dry again, and humidity levels drop a bit. It’s not quite in the comfortable range, but enough to make a difference. Temperatures are a touch lower, with readings in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. It’s a breezy day with partly to mostly sunny skies.

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND OUTLOOK: Even more warmth and humidity are on tap for yet another weekend! And some more good news for the holiday weekend—no particular day is going to be a washout! Saturday is mainly dry, with partly to mostly sunny skies. A couple stray thunderstorms are possible, especially later during the day. It’s humid and very warm, with temperatures in the lower to middle 80s. Sunday temperatures are a touch higher and it’s back to the muggies. Afternoon highs peak in the middle to upper 80s. There’s also the chance for a couple isolated showers or thunderstorms. Memorial Day is still very warm and muggy. Temperatures are in the lower to middle 80s. There’s the chance for an isolated thunderstorm or two, but so far, it looks promising for any outdoor plans for the unofficial start of summer!

COOLER START TO THE WEEK: Temperatures are not as warm for the return to work after the extended holiday weekend. Readings fall back into the 70s to near 80 degrees on Tuesday with sunshine and clouds mixed. Wednesday brings warmer temperatures, with readings springing well into the 80s. Skies are partly cloudy, and the humidity starts to increase again after a brief dip on Tuesday.

-Andrea Michaels