Update: Tornado warning issued for east central Lancaster County has been canceled

Update: The tornado warning has been canceled for east central Lancaster County.

Previous: A tornado warning has been issued for east central Lancaster County, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service issued the following:

Tree damage will occur. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles is likely. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of east central Lancaster County, including the following locations: Goodville, Blue Ball and White Horse.

This includes The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 291 to 294.