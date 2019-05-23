× West York police charge 19-year-old man with attempted robbery, fleeing to avoid apprehension

WEST YORK — A 19-year-old York man was charged with attempted robbery and other offenses Wednesday after West York Police say witnesses saw him lingering outside two businesses in the borough and were concerned he was going to rob them.

Tevin Smith was apprehended after a short foot chase in the area of a Dollar General Store on the 1200 block of West Market Street at about 9:35 p.m., according to police. Officers were dispatched to the store after a caller to dispatch reported her husband spotted him hiding around the corner of the store building. The caller said her husband was concerned the suspect was going to rob an unsuspecting person at the store.

Officers arrived at the scene on foot, and found Smith standing at the west side of the store, police say. He was dressed in all-black clothing and had a dark cloth over the bottom of his face and the hood of his sweatshirt drawn up over his head. Smith fled when police arrived, displaying a silver knife as he headed south. Police quickly apprehended him.

Police believe Smith is the same subject who was reported to dispatch at about 8 p.m., when a caller near the Smoker’s Outlet store on the 1600 block of West Market reported seeing a man “suspiciously looking around the corner” of the store building and expressed concern that he was going to rob the store. Police say the man was no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

Smith was charged with attempted robbery, flight to avoid apprehension, possessing the instruments of crime, and disorderly conduct, police say.