Adams County building destroyed by fire, cause might never be determined

BIGLERVILLE, ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. - Flames consume a building home to four apartments and La Trattoria Pizza shop on the first block of North Main Street in Biglerville. The fire started just before two Friday morning. Heavy black smoke could be seen for blocks while it took firefighters an hour and 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

"I heard a couple pops and I went up to go to the bathroom and smoke just poured out," said Grace Varner, who lived in the building. "The whole apartment was all smoke, black, I couldn't even see."

Everyone inside the building made it out safely. The fire left the building too unstable for anyone to go inside, even the state fire marshal.

"Im confused, I don't know," said Frank Cucuzza, La Trattoria Pizza owner. "It's sad you know.. it was my baby."

As crews worked to tear down the building, the Red Cross helped people who once called the building home and helped them figure out where to go from here.

"Can't do more than start over," said Varner. "You got to do what you got to do."

One thing's for sure, the tight-knit community of Biglerville will be there, helping now and when they begin to rebuild.

"We are all a community," said Sheila Heldibridle, neighbor. "And we work together and we'll get through this."

The fire marshal could not go inside the building before it was torn down because it was too unstable from the fire. Because of the destruction a cause might never be determined.