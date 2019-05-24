‘All I wanted was a girlfriend’: Man sentenced for threatening mass murder during women’s marches

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PROVO, Utah — A man accused of writing a Facebook post in which he threatened to kill "as many girls as I see" was given his sentence Thursday.

A judge sentenced 27-year-old Christopher Wayne Cleary to zero to five years in prison, and the court recommended credit for the 124 days already serviced. No fines or fees were imposed.

Cleary was arrested January 19 after making a social media post in which he threatened to shoot up a public place because he never had a girlfriend and was still a virgin.

An FBI agent and members of the Utah County Major Crimes Task Force took him into custody on January 19, the same day as a number of women's marches around Utah and the rest of the country.

Cleary pleaded guilty in April to a reduced charge of attempted threat of terrorism, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Provo police said the following threat was posted on Cleary's Facebook page:

"All I wanted was a girlfriend, not 1000 not a bunch of hoes not money none of that. All I wanted was to be loved, yet no one cares about me I'm 27 years old and I've never had a girlfriend before and I'm still a virgin, this is why I'm planning on shooting up a public place soon and being the next mass shooter cause I'm ready to die and all the girls the turned me down is going to make it right by killing as many girls as I see."

Cleary also wrote, "Theres nothing more dangerous than man ready to die," the documents said.