× Boy airlifted to hospital after falling 40 feet from Pennsylvania Monument at Gettysburg battlefield

GETTYSBURG, Adams County — A 13-year-old boy was airlifted to Penn State Hershey Medical Center Friday morning after falling approximately 40 feet from the observation level of the Pennsylvania Monument on the Gettysburg National Military Park battlefield.

The boy, from Fort Wayne, Indiana, suffered broken bones and internal injuries, according to Gettysburg National Military Park spokesperson Jason Martz. The 13-year-old was visiting the monument as part of a class field trip from Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The boy’s current condition is unknown, and his name has not been released.

A battlefield guide who was on the scene called 911 after the incident, which happened around 9 a.m.