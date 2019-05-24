× No injuries suffered after pizza shop fire in Biglerville

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– No one was injured after a pizza shop and apartment building fire.

According to emergency dispatch, the fire broke out at La Trattoria Pizza in the first block of of N. Main Street in Biglerville Boro around 1:55 a.m. on May 24.

Eric Bowmaster, the assistant fire chief for Biglerville, said that the fire was on two sides of the building, and took about an hour and twenty minutes to control.

As of 4:15 a.m., crews are on the scene putting out hot spots.

Unfortunately, the pizza shop also has four apartments above it, which all suffered extensive damage.

The Red Cross has been notified of possible assistance needed.

Due to fire activity, all lanes of Route 34 between Hanover Street and Cemetery Road have been closed as of 4:00 a.m.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as they become available.