DICK's Sporting Goods recalls about 10,000 pull-up assist exercise bands due to laceration hazard

DICK’s Sporting Goods is recalling about 10,000 elastic pull-up assist exercise bands because of a defective part that could pose a laceration hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

A plastic clip on the nylon web band attached to the Ethos Pull-Up Assist band can break, posing a potential hazard.

The firm has received seven reports of equipment breaking, resulting in six lacerations. One incident required the consumer to receive stitches, another required the consumer to receive staples.

The Ethos Pull-Up Assist band is used for assistance during pull ups. The equipment consists of three red resistance bands which are connected with a nylon web band with a plastic clip and metal carabiner that are placed under the users’ feet while performing a pull up.

The word ETHOS appears in red on the black nylon web connector, and the style number ETHA200 and UPC number 889751549392 appear on the packaging.

The bands were sold at DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and online at DicksSportingGoods.com from March 2017 through February 2019 for around $35.