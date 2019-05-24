Funeral services to be held on Friday for Gettysburg High School Senior killed in car crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa.– Funeral services are expected to take place on Friday afternoon, for the Gettysburg High School senior who died in a two-vehicle crash last week.

Friends, family, and the Gettysburg community will remember Faith Boone on Friday, she was a senior at Gettysbug High School.

The funeral services are expected to be held at the Christ Chapel at Gettysburg College. According to police, the 18-year-old was a passenger in a Chevrolet Malibu last week, when the vehicle was hit by a F-Ford 250 along Hoffman Road in Mount Joy Township.

Police say Faith died at the scene.

Officers say the driver of the Chevrolet was flown to York Hospital, and the driver of the Ford was taken to Gettysburg Hospital in an ambulance.

Friends of Faith say she always had a smile on her face. She also played on the softball team at Gettysburg High School. Her coaches and her teammates say she was a wonderful player, was hardworking, and that she will be missed.

Faith would have graduates with her class on May 31.

Services will begin at 2:00 p.m., on Friday this afternoon at Christ Chapel at Gettysburg College.