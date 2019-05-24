Get ready for your Memorial Day with these cocktails

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Memorial Day Weekend is upon us!

Of course, many will enjoy a drink or two during the holiday weekend.

Today, Dustin Bilger from Fine Wine & Good Spirits stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen to show off a few cocktail selections.

Check the recipes out below:

Spiced Orange Margarita

· 1 tsp each, kosher salt, cinnamon and sugar, for rimming

· 2 oz Corralejo Tequila Añejo

· ½ oz fresh lime juice

· ¾ oz orange juice

· ¾ oz simple syrup

· 1 orange slice

Dip the rim of a margarita glass in water followed by the salt/cinnamon/sugar mixture; fill with ice and set aside. Combine next four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into prepared glass. Garnish with orange slice.

Ginger Margarita

· 1 ½ oz 1800 Reposado Tequila

· 3 oz ginger beer

· 1 oz lime juice

· ½ oz simple syrup

· 1 lime wedge

Combine first four ingredients in a shaker filled with ice. Serve on the rocks or straight up in a salt-rimmed glass (optional). Garnish with lime.

Hornitos Paloma

· 1 oz Hornitos Tequila Plata

· 2 oz ruby red grapefruit juice

· 1 oz simple syrup

· 2 oz club soda

· 1 grapefruit wedge

Combine first three ingredients in a tall glass filled with ice. Top with club soda. Garnish with grapefruit wedge.