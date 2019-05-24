Hersheypark introduces new Reese’s Cupfusion interactive ride at park’s opening this weekend

HERSHEY — Visitors to Hersheypark for the amusement park’s Memorial Day Weekend grand opening will have a chance to ride its newest attraction.

Reese’s Cupfusion, the brand-new, interactive gaming ride, will be open for the first time on Saturday, the park announced in a press release.

The ride features the most targets in the world, and six unique ways to play, Hersheypark officials say.

“Hersheypark is the only amusement park with a gaming attraction that merges the world’s love of chocolate and peanut butter to create a sweet, full-sensory adventure for the entire family,” said Vikki Hultquist, General Manager, Attractions & Entertainment, in a press release announcing the ride’s Saturday debut. “We hope our first story-based attraction with multiple ways to play encourages guests to ride Reese’s Cupfusion all year.”

Reese’s Cupfusion riders are tasked with protecting a futuristic factory that runs on Reese’s Spirit. Under the guidance of Commander Cup, riders must protect the factory’s Crystal Cup, which collects and amplifies the love people have for chocolate and peanut butter and powers the factory, from a gang of bad guys led by Mint the Merciless who are attempting to steal the Cup for themselves.

Riders will power the factory and stun intruders by aiming their amplifier at fixed-based targets, motion-based targets, small media screens, large media screens, individual “Easter Eggs” and cooperative group play that unlocks bonus points. They can try to beat their score with every ride to become a Reese’sLegend in the Hall of Fame.

The family friendly ride is located in the Founder’s Way area of the park, and is designed for guests with a minimum height of 36 inches and above.

Reese’s Cupfusion joins more than 70 attractions, including 14 mild to wild coasters and more than 20 kiddie rides, at Hersheypark this summer. Included in the one-price admission is The Boardwalk at Hersheypark waterpark, which also opens Saturday.

The ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park, an 11-acre, walk-through zoo that cares for more than 200 animals, is also included with admission to Hersheypark when entered through the Park.

Regular admission to Hersheypark is $68.95 with a variety of ticketing options available, including the current Everyone Pays Kids’ Price offer. Guests who purchase by June 30, 2019, can save more than 30 percent off tickets and enjoy the sweetest thrills of the season for $46.95.