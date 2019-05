× Interstate 83 Southbound closed due to deadly crash

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Interstate 83 Southbound is closed due to a deadly crash.

All southbound lanes of the Interstate are closed between Glen Rock and Shrewsbury.

It is unknown how many people have been injured in the crash.

Crash! All lanes CLOSED I-83 SB between GLEN ROCK and SHREWSBURY. — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) May 24, 2019

Interstate 83 at mm4 is closed due to fatal crash. Details will be released later — Tpr Spencer(Lan/York)Tpr MacIntyre/Kochka(Chester) (@PSPTroopJPIO) May 24, 2019

Due to the crash activity and closure on I-83 expect congestion on secondary roads between Loganville and Shrewsbury. This flagging operation is controlling the flow on Main St at PA-216 EB. @FOX43Traffic pic.twitter.com/q9hJkMVXlf — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) May 24, 2019

