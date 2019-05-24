× Kauffman, Horn and Byers are local gold medal winners at PIAA Track & Field meet

SHIPPENSBURG – The path home from Shippensburg University is paved with gold for a trio of local track and field athletes. Greenwood’s Mallory Kauffman captures the 2A discus championship with a winning throw of 157″7″. Manheim Township’s Sydney Horn clears 13 feet in the girls 3A pole vault and steps on top of the podium to receive her gold medal from last year’s winner, her sister McKenzie. In the boys 2A high jump, Kolt Byers of Bermudian Springs takes the top prize by clearing 6’7″. Horn and Byers are juniors and will have the opportunity to defend their title next year.

Here’s complete coverage of Day 1 from FOX43 Sports: