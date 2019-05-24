× Lancaster County woman accused of giving fentanyl to man who later died of overdose

LANCASTER COUNTY — A 22-year-old Warwick Township woman has been with drug delivery resulting in death after investigators say she provided a pure fentanly pill to a 21-year-old man who later died of an overdose in January 2018.

Rebecca R. Formica is also charged with criminal use of a communication facility regarding her use of a cell phone to arrange the transaction with the victim, who died on Jan. 23, 2018.

Police say Formica was aware that the pill she gave the man contained fentanyl. An autopsy on the victim determined he died of a fentanyl overdose.

A preliminary hearing has been set for May 30.