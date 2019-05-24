× Lebanon couple accused of abusing two-month old child

LEBANON — A Lebanon couple is facing charges after Lebanon County Detectives say they abused their two-month old daughter.

Brandon Scott Gillan, 35, of the 100 block of Greentree Village, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, and endangering the welfare of a child after investigators say he admitted to squeezing the child’s midsection and slamming her into a pack and play when he grew frustrated when the child would not stop crying.

His wife, Angela Marie Gillan, 32, is charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child after detectives say she forced a bottle into the child’s mouth when the child refused to drink from it.

The alleged abuse happened on April 28, investigators say.

Police began investigating on April 29 when nursing staff at Penn State Hershey Medical Center’s Pediatric Hospital contacted the Child Protective Team regarding suspected child abuse. Police say medical staff advised them that the child was suffering from bruises to her left cheek, forehead, and neck, and had a red, swollen bruise on her tongue. The injuries were consistent with child abuse, in the opinion of medical staff.

The injuries appeared to be about a month old, investigators say.

In an interview with detectives, Brandon Gillen allegedly admitted that about a month earlier, he was watching child between midnight and 1 a.m., while his wife was sleeping. The child was inconsolably crying, Brandon Gillen said, and he grew frustrated. He allegedly picked up the child and squeezed her in the midsection, asking her to stop crying. The child continued to cry, Gillen said, and he lost patience and slammed the baby into her Pack and Play, causing the child’s head to slam into the seat’s metal frame.

Gillen, who also admitted he had been drinking rum and Coke at the time, said he was still frustrated, and left the child lying in her seat when he walked off.

Angela Gillen told police she was with the child in the early morning hours of April 28 when the baby refused to drink from its bottle and was crying. She allegedly told police she may have forced the bottle into the baby’s mouth in an attempt to get her to drink. Gillen said she may have grabbed the infant’s face to force the bottle in her mouth, police allege.