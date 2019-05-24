× Man facing charges after allegedly threatening victims with sword and knife

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is facing charges after he allegedly waved a large sword and knife while telling people to leave a home.

Mitchell Kinnard, 43, is facing terroristic threats charges for his role in the incident.

On May 19 around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 4300 block of Marietta Avenue in Lancaster for a reported domestic dispute.

Upon arrival, police learned from a victim that Kinnard had engaged in a domestic dispute in which he allegedly waved a large sword and knife at several people inside of the home.

He also allegedly threatened to kill the victims if they didn’t leave.

Police were able to locate a 9” long knife, but no sword was located at the scene.

Upon speaking with Kinnard, he admitted to officers that he had threatened the victims with the knife.

He was taken into custody and transported to Lancaster County Prison to be held for arraignment.