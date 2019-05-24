Maple Grove Raceway gears up for a busy weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKNOCK TOWNSHIP, Berks County -- Have a need for speed? Maple Grove Raceway just might have something to fuel the urge.

The 48th Annual Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series event kicks off Memorial Day weekend.

Thousands of people are expected to come out to see cars burn rubber with top speeds of 280 mph.

The feature event, Saturday night, the showdown at sundown.

“This gives the opportunity for racers who are just down the street the opportunity to take the same track that their heroes and their legends have taken the track to," said Sarah Gingrich, Maple Grove Director of Communications.

“It’s a thrill. It’s definitely neat because we do it as a family. This is where my roots are so whenever we can come race here, we take advantage of it," said Kara Stine, driver.

The quarter-mile track is home to many.

Stine started racing when she was 10-years-old. This is her chance to stay local and compete against the best the sport has to offer.

A lot of work goes into the track surface to make sure The Grove is perfect for the drivers.

“It’s just unfathomable the amount of work that goes into this from just begin able to make those gates open up to sending those cars down the track," Gingrich said.

Teams from across the country flock to Maple Grove.

“You have to look at it like their coming to a good facility to race and this is a good facility. It’s well kept and the track surface is good," said David Batchelor, racer.

So load up the car and bring the entire family for just $25 dollars.

You can even take your own car out on the track Friday night.

The series runs May 24th through May 26th.

Follow the link for more information on Maple Grove Raceway events.