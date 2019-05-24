Muggy conditions return for the weekend, thunderstorms possible Saturday

MUGGY, STORMS POSSIBLE: After a breezy Friday, winds calm down overnight. Temperatures dip into the upper-50s for Saturday morning lows. Temperatures raise into the low-80s by Saturday afternoon with steadily rising humidity values. There is a very low risk of severe weather in the afternoon, with isolated thunderstorms likely. Damaging winds and small hail are our main concerns. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a one. That is our lowest threat level, however stay tuned on-air and online as well as on the FOX43 Weather App for the latest updates.

HEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY: A couple thunderstorms will again be possible on Sunday. Temperatures soar after a mild morning start in the mid-60s. Highs reach just shy of 90-degrees under otherwise partly cloudy skies. Memorial Day is a little cooler, still muggy with the chance of a stray thunderstorm. Highs hit the mid-80s under mostly dry conditions and partly cloudy skies. Enjoy the weekend and don’t change any plans!

HOT CONDITIONS STAY: We kick the heat back up by next Tuesday. High temperatures the rest of the week near 90-degrees once again with thunderstorm activity possible. We're also entering "popcorn" thunderstorm season, where storms develop quickly, become strong and then dissipate quickly.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann