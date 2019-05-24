Police investigating multiple vehicles being shot by BB gun in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– Police are investigating an incident in which multiple vehicles were damaged after being shot by BB pellets.

Between May 19 and May 21, vehicles that were parked on Eshelman Street, Market Street, Elizabeth Street, and Hammaker Street in Highspire were damaged after being shot with BB pellets.

Some vehicles’ windows were shattered in the incident.

Police say a possible suspect vehicle was seen leaving the scene, and is described as a black vehicle with a non-working headlight.

Anyone with information, please contact the Highspire Borough police department at 717-939-9866 or call 911.