Police issue warrant for Lancaster County stabbing suspect

Posted 8:53 PM, May 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:00PM, May 24, 2019

DENVER BOROUGH, LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa — Police have issued a warrant in connection with Thursday nights stabbing in Denver Borough.

According to police, Steven Irvin, 38, Denver, is accused of stabbing a 25 year-old man in the torso on Thursday night in the 200 block of Main Street in Denver.

The man had was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

He is listed in stable condition.

Police say Irvin had been living in the 700 block of Oak Street in Denver, but now is believed to be living with a girlfriend in Ephrata.

Anyone with information regarding Irvin’s whereabouts are urged to call the East Cocalico Township Police at 717 336 1725.

 

