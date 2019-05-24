× Revelate Designs recalls 1,250 bicycle rear seat bags due to potential crash hazard

Revelate Designs is recalling about 1,200 of its 2019 Terrapin System 14L model bicycle seat bags because of a potential issue with the straps that can cause a crash or injury hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The straps the fasten the bag to the bike seat can detach and get entangled in the rear wheel of the bicycle, posing a potential hazard to the rider.

The seat bags have a pair of straps with hooks on the top rear of the bag, and four red loops that the hooks connect to. The bags have Revelate Design logos on the left and right sides, and were sold in black, blue, purple and camouflage colors. The nylon bags measure about 18 inches by 7 inches.

They were sold at REI stores and bicycle shops nationwide, and online at www.revelatedesigns.com from December 2018 through April 2019 for about $160.

The recall affects about 1,250 bags.