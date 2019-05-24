Route 422 re-opens in Palmyra after depression in road is repaired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEBANON COUNTY -- Route 422 has been re-opened to travel in the Palmyra Borough after a depression in the road there has been repaired, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

After a line of thunderstorms raced through the area Sunday night, a "substantial" depression was observed in the westbound lane of Route 422 Monday morning, PennDOT said. The westbound lanes were subsequently closed to traffic, and on Tuesday morning, PennDOT decided to close the entire roadway while a repair plan was developed.

After using a rig to drill below the road surface, engineers determined there was no significant void under the depression, PennDOT said. A work crew then leveled and paved the roadway Friday morning, allowing the road to re-open.

It's not the first time heavy rains have caused a problem on Route 422 in the Palmyra area.

In August 2017, a sinkhole developed on the same stretch of Route 422, near the Palmyra Bowling Center and the Sinkhole Tavern, closing the road until October.