Two men injured after knife fight in Shippensburg

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa.– Two men suffered knife wound injuries after what witnesses believe was a drug deal gone wrong.

On May 23 around 11:15 p.m., a fight occurred in the parking lot of Chateau Terrace Apartments in the 300 block of N. Fayette Street in Shippensburg.

Witnesses told police that it appeared to be a drug deal gone wrong.

In the incident, two men suffered knife wound injuries. One suffered an injury to the hand, while the other suffered an injury to the head.

Both men were treated at Chambersburg Hospital, and each refused to cooperate with police.