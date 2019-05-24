× Two people injured in motorcycle crash in Swatara Township

DAUPHIN COUNTY — Swatara Township Police are investigating a motorcycle accident that sent two people to a trauma center with serious injuries Tuesday morning.

According to police, the motorcycle, driven by 20-year-old Brian Lear of West Hanover Township, was observed driving erratically at a high rate of speed on the 4000 block of Chambers Hill Road. Police chose not to pursue the motorcycle due to safety concerns, but shortly afterward, police came upon an accident scene involving the motorcycle at the intersection of Chambers Hill Road and Harrisburg Street.

Police say the motorcycle lost control, left the roadway, and entered a wooded area near the intersection. The officer immediately rendered emergency first aid to Lear and his passenger, Juliet Szagola, 20, of Steelton. Both of them sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to police. They were transported to area trauma centers, where police say they are still receiving care.

Officers from the Swatara Township Police Department and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team are conducting an investigation into the accident.