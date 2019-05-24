× Vehicle crash leads to drug, gun charges for Lancaster man

LANCASTER — A 20-year-old Lancaster man is facing firearm, drug, and theft charges after the investigation of a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning, according to Lancaster Police.

Derrick Bair was found inside the vehicle at the scene of the accident, which occurred at about 2:25 a.m. on the 200 block of College Avenue, police say. Officers observed a small quantity of suspected marijuana in the center console of the black Audi Bair was sitting in, and a semi-automatic handgun lying on the floor of the passenger side, according to police.

After being assessed by EMS at the scene, Bair was taken to an area hospital for further observation, police say. The suspected marijuana and handgun were seized.

Police say the gun was reported stolen to State Police, and Bair did not have a license to carry a concealed firearm.

Bair was taken into custody once he was discharged from the hospital and charged with firearms not to be carried without a license, receiving stolen property, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possess of drug paraphernalia. No charges were filed in relation to the vehicle crash, police say.

Bair was processed on the complaint and held for arraignment. Bail was set at $25,000. Bail was posted and Bair was released from custody.