× York County DA’s Office to hold semi-annual Drug Task Force public auction on Memorial Day

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– The York County District Attorney’s Office is set to hold its semi-annual Drug Task Force public auction on Memorial Day.

The auction will take place on Monday, May 27 at Schaad Detective Agency in the 1100 block of Roosevelt Avenue in York.

The auction will begin promptly at 10:00 a.m.

According to a release, 32 vehicles that were seized during drug investigations or other criminal investigations in York County will be offered for sale.

The available vehicles include a Mercedes ML320, an Infiniti M35, a Harley Davidson V Rod, an Infiniti G 35, and five all-terrain vehicles.

A $500 cash deposit will be required for each vehicle upon successful bidding, and vehicles must be paid for in full and picked up no later than Monday, June 3.

80 smaller items will also be available, including a Troy-Bilt Rototiller, an air compressor, Stihl power tools, a Bose Radio/CD, and computers with associated components.

All purchases must be paid for in cash, and all bidders must be 18-years-old.