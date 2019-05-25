× Police issue warrant for stabbing suspect

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. – Police have issued a warrant for a man accused of stabbing a person on Thursday, May, 23rd.

Investigators said Steven Irvin stabbed a 25-year-old in the abdomen.

The victim was taken to Lancaster General Hospital to treat their injuries, where they had surgery on their diaphragm and colon.

Officers believe an argument led to the stabbing.

According to police, Irvin was living on the 700 block of Oak Street in Denver. However, investigators believe that he may be living in Ephrata Borough with his girlfriend, Kristina Swavely.

Anyone with information is asked to call East Cocalico Township Police Department at 717-336-1725.