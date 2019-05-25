Cranking up the heat and humidity in the coming days!

STEAMY END TO WEEKEND: We ended off the work week on a bright and sunny note with low humidity. A more humid air mass will be taking shape tonight as a warm front struggle to push through this evening. A few storms are possible this evening with the passage of the front, otherwise we dry out for the overnight period. Sunday will again start off on a dry note, but it is possible we see another few storms in the late afternoon-evening hours. The Storm Prediction Center has a few of our southern counties highlighted under a marginal risk for severe weather. This is the lowest threat on the severe weather scale, but keep in mind for any Memorial Day Weekend plans, Sunday could feature a few boomers.

MAINLY DRY AND WARM MEMORIAL DAY: Monday will likely be drier than Sunday and just a few degrees cooler. Memorial Day barbecues and other outdoor festivities are a go. Monday could be a bit less humid than Sunday as well as a cold front will cross through late Sunday night bringing in some lower dew points. Temperatures remain in the low 80s for highs on Monday and with plenty of sunshine it should be a great end to the Memorial Day Weekend. Beyond Memorial Day, a strong ridge begins to build through the eastern half of the country bringing potentially record breaking heat. Temperatures begin to skyrocket!

UNSEASONABLY WARM TEMPERATURES: Temperatures have been generally a good bit above average for this time of year, but we could be flirting with record breaking heat by the middle of the week. A strong ridge will build through the middle of the week allowing temperatures to soar into the upper 80s and even lower 90s for multiple days in a row! We should remain shy of heat wave criteria, but this is still extremely unusual warmth for this time of year. Although we cool out of the 90s by the end of the week, temperatures still remain unseasonably warm.

Have a wonderful Memorial Day Weekend!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash