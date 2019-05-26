52nd Annual Artsfest expected to bring thousands of visitors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG - A popular Memorial Day tradition going strong for the 52nd year in Dauphin County.

The Annual Artsfest featured more than 200 artists and musicians from across the country and Canada. It takes place each year along Front street. Many people got the chance to help paint a mural that will sit on the adolescent unit at the Pennsylvania Psychiatric Institute.

Artsfest director, Melissa Snyder said it's all about getting the public to see the artistic side of the community.

"Art is everywhere, you gotta touch it, see it every day of your life and this is a way for people to come together to see the different aspects of art and it brings the community together using the arts," said Snyder.

Organizers expect 35,000 people to come out before the end of the weekend. It ends on Monday at 5 PM. Artsfest has been the winner of seven Harrisburg magazine's "Simply the Best" awards.