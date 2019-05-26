Another round of strong to severe storms Sunday evening!

STORMS THIS EVENING: We’ve had a few hit or miss storms roll through so far today prompting a couple severe thunderstorm warnings. While the threat for more storm development remains promising, storms will likely be isolated to scattered in nature. This means, not everyone will see wet weather this evening. We are still under a slight risk for storm development which is a level 2 out of 5 on the severe weather scale. The good news with todays set up is that it does not look to favor tornado probabilities. The main threats with storms today will be very large hail and damaging winds. In fact, we’ve already seen damage reports out of Lancaster and Lebanon counties where severe storms rolled through earlier, along with a report of half dollar sized hail (1.25″ in diameter).

WARM AND DRY MEMORIAL DAY: Memorial Day is looking much more promising in the way of dry weather and less humid conditions. A cold front will cross through the area tonight bringing some relief from the heat and humidity to start off the work week. While temperatures will still remain well above average, we won’t be dealing with extremely humid conditions which will make it more comfortable out. Get the grills and barbecues ready, Monday should be a great day for outdoor activities or spending the day by the pool! Temperatures beyond that warm up with multiple storm chances through the rest of the week.

NEAR HEAT-WAVE TEMPS BY MID-WEEK: Following the brief cool down to start off the work week, temperatures will quickly shoot back up. A strong ridging pattern will build through the middle of the week bringing near record breaking temperatures our way. We should make it to 90 degrees both Wednesday and Thursday, staying just shy of the 3 days in a row of 90s criteria to make it a heat-wave. Temperatures begin to cool back down by the end of the work week into the low 80s.

Have a wonderful rest of your Memorial Day Weekend!

– Meteorologist Jessica Pash