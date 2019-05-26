Local vineyard and winery hosts ‘Burger Feast’ for Memorial Day weekend

Posted 1:24 AM, May 26, 2019, by , Updated at 01:27AM, May 26, 2019

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Dauphin County - It's a red, white and blue weekend, and what better way to enjoy the day than with some delicious burgers.

SpringGate Vineyard hosted their Burger Feast on Saturday. Live music, food trucks, and all kinds of exotic burgers chipped in for the celebration of a truly American holiday.
It's millions of people's favorite food and the event is about the community just as much as the burgers, according to Rebecca Cline, Spring Gate Vineyard chief operating officer.

"We have live music, local musicians and of course our local food trucks. So it's a unique environment, a place where you can really come and enjoy your surroundings and truly connect with the people that you're with," said Cline.

Burger lovers also got to pair their meal with a wide variety of craft beers, wine or Springate's newest spiked spring water. People have until Monday to try the menu.

 

