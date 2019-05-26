× Police arrest man accused of Harrisburg shooting

HARRISBURG, Pa. – Police arrested Dajoure Doughty, Saturday as he was released from the hospital. He is accused of fatally shooting Corey Crishon in Harrisburg.

Investigators say on May 16th, Doughty was waiting for someone to rob and Corey Crishon was walking home from a local store when he was confronted by Doughty.

Police say an altercation broke out between the two as Crishon attempted to protect himself. Officers say Doughty shot Crishon multiple times.

According to officers Crishon ran into a local store and fell to the ground. He later told police that Doughty robbed him.

Crishon was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Doughty faces charges of homicide and robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Harrisburg Bureau of Police at 717-558-6900.