WEEKEND ALBUM: Students design mural at Bermudian Springs Middle School

In Saturday's Weekend Album, FOX 43 recognized students at Bermudian Springs Middle School.

The 7th and 8th graders redesigned the cafeteria mural that was first painted more than 15 years ago. The students spent all year researching, planning, sketching, and finally, implementing their idea.

The mural shows a creative brain and analytical brain bursting, combining architecture, math and science with paint drips and musical instruments. The eagle represents their school mascot. The students are getting a new school, but they plan on reproducing the mural on a large canvas at the new one.

