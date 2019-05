Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Zips Dry Cleaners is offering to clean American flags for free.

It is a part of a tradition that started when the company was founded more than 20 years ago.

"This is the minimum that we can do in honor for those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom," said ZIPS Dry Cleaner co-owner Diego Osorio.

The company cleans American flags for free throughout the year.

Customers can bring their flags to any into any ZIPS locations in York, Lancaster, and Cumberland Counties.